Liverpool boss Slot full of praise for Michel and Girona

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has praised Spanish side Girona this week.

The La Liga side, who are a part of the City Football Group owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, are the Reds’ next Champions League opponents.

As he prepares for a tough game, Slot chose to highlight the impressive rise of Girona.

He stated: “I think it is really special what they've done here, particularly last season but even this season still. I've just made the comparison (in another interview) that they were close to becoming the Leicester City of (Spain) a few years ago (when) they were competing for the league title.

“With this budget, it probably means how good a manager Michel is. Even this season, I think they do better than the results might look, especially in the Champions League. I have seen almost every game and apart from the PSV (Eindhoven) game, they were in every game. They were unlucky against Paris Saint-Germain, I think they were a bit unlucky here against my former club Feyenoord when they conceded two own goals and missed a penalty, although Feyenoord missed one as well.

“So, they were in every game apart from the PSV Eindhoven one and that's why we have to be on top of our game tomorrow to get a result over here."

On their strengths, he added: “I think their game model is what stands out, their idea about football. Last season I watched quite a lot of them because I found it interesting what he did especially with the left full-back – he's still doing that this season as well, playing so inverted, having such a free role from that position.

“At that moment of time, you didn't see that that often – now you see some other teams doing it as well. But that is interesting to see. They have a very good idea about football, always want to bring the ball out from the back.

“They have many good players but since I am a Dutchman, especially last season, I liked a lot Daley Blind (and) how he did over here. He got some criticism in the Netherlands at his former club Ajax in the end. For a long time people were very positive about him and in the end he got some criticism. And if you saw him playing here last season, it was Daley Blind style – so confident on the ball, playing balls through the lines, really helping his team. They have many good players but since he is a Dutchman I will come up with him.”

