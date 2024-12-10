Kluivert Jr named in Barcelona UYL squad for first time

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Shane Kluivert has been called up to Barcelona's UEFA Youth League tie tomorrow.

The 17 year-old son of former Barca striker and director Patrick Kluivert is in Juliano Belletti's squad to face Borussia Dortmund.

Kluivert is yet to play at this level and is now in line to make his debut.

Barca, fifth in the table with 12 points, will face a Dortmund team, which is thirteenth but is strong at home.

Kluivert has been with Barca since he was nine years of age and is an U18 Holland international.

