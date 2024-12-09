RB Leipzig eyeing move for Celta Vigo defender Mingueza

RB Leipzig are eyeing a move for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

Mingueza's form this season in a wing-back role has brought him to the attention of clubs across Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

A return to Barcelona has been mooted for the La Masia graduate, while Liverpool have also watched his progress this year.

Relevo says RB Leipzig are now in the hunt for Mingueza.

The 25-year-old has a buyout clause set at €20m, which falls inside RBL's transfer budget.

The contract with Celta Vigo runs until the summer of 2026.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play