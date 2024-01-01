Inter Milan thump Man City in UYL

Manchester City’s UEFA Youth League campaign did not start as they had planned.

The Citizens were hoping to see their youth team get a win against Internazionale’s Under-19s.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, City’s Under-19s were beaten 4-2 by the Italian side, which was a surprise considering their academy’s quality.

While City did take a lead in this game through Farid Alfa-Ruprecht’s strike, it did not last long.

Inter go three goals in ten minutes through Thomas Berenbruch, Matteo Lavelli, and Christos Alexiou.

Alfa-Ruprecht got another goal for City, but it was only consolation as Inter eventually got a fourth.