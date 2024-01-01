Tribal Football
Most Read
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Inter Milan thump Man City in UYL

Inter Milan thump Man City in UYL
Inter Milan thump Man City in UYLTribalfootball
Manchester City’s UEFA Youth League campaign did not start as they had planned.

The Citizens were hoping to see their youth team get a win against Internazionale’s Under-19s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, City’s Under-19s were beaten 4-2 by the Italian side, which was a surprise considering their academy’s quality.

While City did take a lead in this game through Farid Alfa-Ruprecht’s strike, it did not last long.

Inter go three goals in ten minutes through Thomas Berenbruch, Matteo Lavelli, and Christos Alexiou.

Alfa-Ruprecht got another goal for City, but it was only consolation as Inter eventually got a fourth.

Mentions
UEFA Youth LeagueAlfa-Ruprecht FaridAlexiou ChristosBerenbruch ThomasLavelli MatteoPremier LeagueManchester CityInterSerie A
Related Articles
Guardiola admits Inter Milan will be a huge challenge for Man City
Barella: Inter Milan showed right attitude for Man City draw
Capello: I want to see if Inter Milan have closed gap on Man City