Capello: I want to see if Inter Milan have closed gap on Man City

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello admits he is keen to see Inter Milan face Manchester City.

Capello is eager to see how Inter compare with Champions League opponents City.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: "I don't know if it will really be his (Pep Guardiola's) last year, but the players might want to do something incredible just for this.

"And I see them very aggressive and compact. People like Rodri or (Kevin) De Bruyne have a lot of pride. And (Erling) Haaland is going like a madman. It won't be easy to beat them.

"I'm waiting for this match (Inter vs City): the last twenty minutes in Istanbul have remained in my head and I would like to see if the distance has really shortened, as it seemed in that last part of the final. If (Romelu) Lukaku doesn't miss the goal..."