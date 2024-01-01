Guardiola admits Inter Milan will be a huge challenge for Man City

Tribal Football
Manchester City face a tough challenge in their Champions League clash with Inter Milan. 

That is according to manager Pep Guardiola, who lavished praise on the finalists from two years ago. 

City beat Inter in the final on that occasion by one goal, but were on the back foot for large spells of the game. 

“Historical team and incredible mentality,” he said of Inter to reporters. 

“They are built to win every single game and to win every competition.  

“Last year they won a lot and that means in the mindset of the players they can do it, which is similar to us.  

“They have good high pressing and go man to man so they are similar to Brentford (in that regard) and after they defend with typical Italian mentality that they have to suffer. They are also strong in set pieces. Incredible qualities.  

“Good guys from second line, especially (Nicolo) Barella. I don’t know if he will be fit tomorrow but every time from (Federico) Dimarco crosses arrive with four or five players in the box.  

“You cannot reach the Champions League final and win Serie A with 90 percent of the same players if you don’t have something special 

