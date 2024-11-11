De Llanos plays for three different Real Madrid teams in six days

Real Madrid midfielder Hugo de Llanos has played for three different teams inside six days.

De Llanos played in the UEFA Youth League against AC Milan in midweek. On Friday, he was with the Castilla and on Sunday, Real Madrid C.

With Castilla, De Llanos scored a double, his first goals under the orders of Raúl.

Against Milan, he was played as a centre-forward by coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Last season with the youth team, De Llanos scored 26 goals in 39 games, though is recognised primarily as a midfielder.