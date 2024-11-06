Tribal Football
Henry slams Real Madrid striker Mbappe: He could not be worse

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry says Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe's current form couldn't be worse.

Mbappe and Real are being hammered after last night's home Champions League defeat to AC Milan.

In his pundit's role, Henry said of his fellow Frenchman: "He will improve, because he could not be worse.

"For me his work is insufficient.

"It is almost always (Jude) Bellingham who tries to make efforts. Try to make the team play, you want to win. He is the one who tries to break the lines.

"I know that Mbappé he is not a centre forward and he does not like this role. But do you think that Bellingham likes to do these runs? No, he does it because he has the desire and the will to do it." 

