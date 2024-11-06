Real Madrid hold crisis talks after AC Milan shocker

Real Madrid's board held crisis talks last night after defeat at home to AC Milan.

Real Madrid management held a meeting with coach Carlo Ancelotti after the 0-4 loss against Barcelona. Then the coach was assured that he was safe.

But yesterday came another unexpected loss in the Champions League.

Now Relevo says management met Ancelotti late last night to discuss the situation.

Ancelotti explained that he still believes in the players and that he can reverse the negative trend.

Management has continued to be concerned about Jude Bellingham - who has not at all risen to the same level as last season. He has been given a new role to make room for Kylian Mbappé.

In addition, there is irritation that Endrick and in particular Arda Güler are not getting enough playing time.

Real Madrid's plan was not to fire Ancelotti in the middle of the season, but that is no longer set in stone.

Indeed, it is no longer excluded that the Italian may be forced out if results do not turn around quickly.