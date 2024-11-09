Gonzalo hits Castilla hat-trick to ease pressure on Raul

Real Madrid Castilla captain Gonzalo Garcia hit a hat-trick as they snapped their winless run against Intercity.

Castilla won 5-0 as Gonzalo struck three times and Hugo De Llanos hit a double to ease some pressure on coach Raul.

Raul's position has becoming increasingly questioned with Castilla struggling for form so far this season.

But this resounding win will give Raul some breathing space.

See Gonzalo complete his hat-trick below: