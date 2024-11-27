Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
Slot admits Liverpool will change tactics due to Vini Jr
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing

Huerzeler on March's injury return: He will get his comeback this season

Ansser Sadiq
Huerzeler on March's injury return: He will get his comeback this season
Huerzeler on March's injury return: He will get his comeback this seasonAction Plus
Brighton winger Solly March looked in good shape as he took part in training this week.

The forward has been absent for more than a year, but now may be available to boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Hurzeler was hopeful of having March back earlier this term, he admitted before a Carabao Cup match against Liverpool that there had been a small setback.

He said at the time: “He is working physically in the gym very hard on it.

“He is working physically outside the pitch very hard to get there.

“Again, we have to be patient with him.

“It was a long injury and you have to go there step by step to get the comeback.

“But I am sure he will get his comeback this season.

“I can’t say a clear schedule when we plan this comeback on the pitch.

“But he had now some minutes for the under-21s.

“He had a small issue now with a muscle but nothing big.”

 

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>

Mentions
UEFA Super CupMarch SollyHurzeler FabianBrightonLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Hurzeler admits his Brighton players can show flair and "they should enjoy the game"
Brighton face battle to keep Hurzeler as Bayer Leverkusen keen
Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder Caicedo