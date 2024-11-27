Huerzeler on March's injury return: He will get his comeback this season

Brighton winger Solly March looked in good shape as he took part in training this week.

The forward has been absent for more than a year, but now may be available to boss Fabian Hurzeler.

While Hurzeler was hopeful of having March back earlier this term, he admitted before a Carabao Cup match against Liverpool that there had been a small setback.

He said at the time: “He is working physically in the gym very hard on it.

“He is working physically outside the pitch very hard to get there.

“Again, we have to be patient with him.

“It was a long injury and you have to go there step by step to get the comeback.

“But I am sure he will get his comeback this season.

“I can’t say a clear schedule when we plan this comeback on the pitch.

“But he had now some minutes for the under-21s.

“He had a small issue now with a muscle but nothing big.”

