Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd "certainly interested" in Chelsea striker Nkunku

Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder Caicedo

Ansser Sadiq
Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder Caicedo
Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder CaicedoAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo's agent, Manuel Sierra, admits that Arsenal wanted to sign him.

The Gunners were heavily linked to Caicedo at the start of 2023, but never made a concrete move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sierra has now confirmed that his client could have joined the Gunners in January 2023.

"Arsenal and Chelsea, in the last days of the market, wanted Moises," he told Ole

"In January 2023, the Blues went up. But the club wouldn't let them, that's Brighton."

Eventually, Caicedo chose to sign for Chelsea, with Liverpool once again failing to sign him.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesArsenalChelseaBrightonLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Igor Jesus, Shabab Al-Ahli & Saudi Pro League: Why recruiting soon more difficult for EPL clubs
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest