Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder Caicedo

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo's agent, Manuel Sierra, admits that Arsenal wanted to sign him.

The Gunners were heavily linked to Caicedo at the start of 2023, but never made a concrete move.

Sierra has now confirmed that his client could have joined the Gunners in January 2023.

"Arsenal and Chelsea, in the last days of the market, wanted Moises," he told Ole.

"In January 2023, the Blues went up. But the club wouldn't let them, that's Brighton."

Eventually, Caicedo chose to sign for Chelsea, with Liverpool once again failing to sign him.

