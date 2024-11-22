Brighton face battle to keep Hurzeler as Bayer Leverkusen keen

Brighton may face a battle to keep hold of Fabian Hurzeler next year.

Barely months into his job at Falmer stadium, BILD says Hurzeler is on Bayer Leverkusen's shortlist as they prepare to lose coach Xabi Alonso at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hurzeler left St Pauli for Brighton over the summer and has settled quickly in England.

Along with Hurzeler, Bayer also have Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness, along with Germany assistant coach Sandro Wagner, on their radar.

Bayer have been following Hurzeler, 31, for some time.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play