Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Man Utd agree January pact with Sporting CP

Brighton face battle to keep Hurzeler as Bayer Leverkusen keen

Paul Vegas
Brighton face battle to keep Hurzeler as Bayer Leverkusen keen
Brighton face battle to keep Hurzeler as Bayer Leverkusen keenAction Plus
Brighton may face a battle to keep hold of Fabian Hurzeler next year.

Barely months into his job at Falmer stadium, BILD says Hurzeler is on Bayer Leverkusen's shortlist as they prepare to lose coach Xabi Alonso at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hurzeler left St Pauli for Brighton over the summer and has settled quickly in England.

Along with Hurzeler, Bayer also have Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness, along with Germany assistant coach Sandro Wagner, on their radar.

Bayer have been following Hurzeler, 31, for some time.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueHurzeler FabianBayer LeverkusenBrightonSt. PauliBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hurzeler happy to see Guardiola extending his contract at Man City
Chelsea, Real Madrid target Tah sets deadline for transfer call
African Player of the Year shortlist announced