Arsenal have reportedly been informed of RB Leipzig's asking price for young winger Antonio Nusa.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed in their ambitious move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr in the summer, but they’re still on the hunt for a new left winger.

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It’s been widely reported that RB Leipzig’s Nusa, 21, is high on their wish list as we rapidly approach the January transfer window.

Nusa has been a real standout for RB Leipzig so far this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in his 15 games across all competitions.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal would have to fork out around £66 million to secure Nusa’s services mid-season.

The report adds that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Norwegian over his past three games, and funds have been set aside.