Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

Pochettino tells Man United which player he wants to sign in January

Rayan drops HUGE Man United transfer hint after Pochettino's arrival

"I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick": Carragher admits Carrick has done "really well"

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Elina Svitolina upsets Aryna Sabalenka to punch ticket to WTA Finals last four

Sakamoto nets dramatic winner as Japan see off Brazil in friendly despite Vini Jr brace

New Portugal captain Bernardo Silva says side are ready for life after Ronaldo

Arsenal learn asking price for RB Leipzig ace Nusa

Arsenal learn asking price for RB Leipzig ace Nusa
Arsenal learn asking price for RB Leipzig ace NusaREUTERS

Arsenal have reportedly been informed of RB Leipzig's asking price for young winger Antonio Nusa.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed in their ambitious move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr in the summer, but they’re still on the hunt for a new left winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s been widely reported that RB Leipzig’s Nusa, 21, is high on their wish list as we rapidly approach the January transfer window.

Nusa has been a real standout for RB Leipzig so far this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in his 15 games across all competitions.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal would have to fork out around £66 million to secure Nusa’s services mid-season.

The report adds that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Norwegian over his past three games, and funds have been set aside.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Antonio NusaRB LeipzigArsenalPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Martin Odegaard breaks silence on Arsenal exit rumours

Liverpool send scouts to watch German defensive prospect

Bundesliga giants want Brighton star in January deal