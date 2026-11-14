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Barcelona face fresh De Jong injury scare on Netherlands duty

Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong.
Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong.Profimedia

Barcelona star Frenkie ⁠de Jong could be set for another spell on the sidelines after an injury on international duty.

The Dutch star missed the opening weeks of the 2026/27 campaign after suffering a knee ligament injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Barca requested De Jong return early from his summer break to check the extent of that issue and tests later confirmed a tear - with sources close to the club claiming Hansi Flick was furious at how De Jong was handled by the La Oranje medical team.

The defending LaLiga champions secured compensation as part of the FIFA's Club Protection Scheme and he eventually returned to action last month.

However, there could be a fresh storm brewing after the midfielder was substituted at half-time in the Netherlands ' 7-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Greece.

Xavi confirmed De Jong asked for the change at the break due to a back issue and he's been released from the squad ahead of the clash with Germany on November 16.

Despite Xavi's confidence over the injury not being serious, Barca will request an update, and will make their own checks when he lands back in Catalonia.

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