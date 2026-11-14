Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes isn't in any rush to sign a new contract at the club.

It’s been widely reported that Fernandes, 32, has turned down the club’s most recent contract offer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

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With the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone with just one win from their opening ten games, Michael Carrick was sacked and Pochettino has been appointed.

According to The Sun, Fernandes will wait to see how things progress under the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss before committing his future to United.

Pochettino won’t officially take over at Old Trafford until November 19th due to commitments with the USMNT.

That means he will have just two days of preparation before Man United’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on the 22nd.