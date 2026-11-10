Xavi calls up Sepp van den Berg after Van Dijk withdrawal

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg received his maiden Netherlands call-up after Virgil van Dijk withdrew from the squad, the KNVB confirmed on Tuesday.

Van den Berg, 24, will join Oranje on Tuesday evening.

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The former PEC Zwolle and Liverpool defender replaces Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, who withdrew from the squad on Monday evening. The Liverpool star was not fit enough to join Xavi's squad, despite already arriving at the KNVB campus in Zeist.

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey also withdrew, but no replacement has been called up as of yet. The KNVB initially announced that no replacements would be called up for Van Dijk and Brobbey.

Van den Berg played eight games for the Netherlands' Under-21s between 2021 and 2023, but hasn't been called up to the senior squad.

The centre-half didn't play his first game this season until October 17th due to a groin injury, but has started every game since his return. Brentford are currently eighth in the Premier League.

The Netherlands face Greece on Friday, November 13th, and Germany on Monday, November 16th, in their final two games of the UEFA Nations League group phase. The Dutch lead Group A2 on goal difference.