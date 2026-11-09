Xavi hails 'underrated' De Jong on Nations League return

Netherlands manager Xavi said Frenkie de Jong is "underrated" and hinted that the Barcelona star could share the midfield with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Joey Veerman.

The Netherlands face Greece and Germany in their final two group-stage games of the UEFA Nations League. Oranje lead the group on goal difference and can deal a knock-out blow in Amsterdam on Friday, when nearest rivals Greece come to town.

Advertisement Advertisement

During Monday's press conference, Xavi emphasised his goal for this international window: "The next goal is to qualify for the quarterfinals. We'll think about the other goals later. We showed a good level in the last window, we are ready."

Xavi was given a major boost by the return of Frenkie de Jong, who missed the Catalan legend's first window with an injury. De Jong impressed again in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, but Xavi says he's still not getting the recognition he deserves.

"I think he’s underrated. But not by the coaches or teammates. If you ask them, they’ll say he’s the best. They see Frenkie in action every day," Xavi said.

"Sometimes people don’t understand tactical situations. Fixing and committing the opponent, creating superiority in defence and attack... He’s a complete player. He knows the coaching staff and me. He knows our philosophy; he’ll be important. He’s got everything it takes to perform well. And he’s a leader."

Xavi coaches Frenkie de Jong during a LaLiga game against Valencia in February 2022 Photo by JOSE BRETON / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Another Dutch midfielder who's impressing this season is Borussia Dortmund's Joey Veerman, who joined former German champions from PSV this summer. Veerman returned to the Netherlands squad in Xavi's first window, two years after former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman exiled Veerman.

Even though they both primarily play as a No. 6, Xavi hinted at De Jong playing alongside Joey Veerman for Oranje.

"It's a possibility. All the players can play together, especially the good players. Joey is doing so well at Dortmund, and he did very well with us here. I don't even need to talk about Frenkie. He's a top player. He can play everywhere, yesterday he played as a full-back. That's not my first idea, but I used him as a centre-back at Barcelona. He's a top player; he'll help the team a lot.

"A lot of people said that Andres Iniesta and I couldn’t play together. Can you believe it? But look what happened afterwards. I’ve been through it myself. Of course Joey Veerman and Frenkie de Jong can play together."

De Jong's return meant that Lazio standout Kenneth Taylor didn't get a spot in the 25-man squad this time, despite his good performances. Xavi acknowledged that it was not an easy decision.

Kenneth Taylor's recent statistics Flashscore

"In the first window, Memphis (Depay) was the toughest decision. This time, it was Kenneth. He could join us, but we got Justin and Frenkie back, we have many midfielders, and we need to decide. He's on my mind, and when he's performing like this, he'll be back."

Taylor's Roman rival, Donyell Malen, is back with the squad after picking up a minor injury in the first window. Though often used as a right winger under Koeman, Xavi sees Malen, who's scored 27 goals in 34 games for Roma this calendar year, as a striker, but is he also the starting striker ahead of Brian Brobbey and Mexx Meerdink?

"We need to decide. We have three strikers, and even Cody (Gakpo) can play as a No. 9. We have many options, I'm lucky. We'll watch the practice sessions and decide then. His best position is No. 9. He's an option as a right winger, but he's more comfortable as a No. 9."

The Netherlands face Greece on Friday, November 13th, before playing Germany in Berlin on Monday, November 16th.