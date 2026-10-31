Thiago stars as Brentford inflict more damage on Nottingham Forest

Nikola Milenkovic played an unfortunate role in both Brentford goals as they continued their record of scoring in every Premier League game this season, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 to leave the Tricky Trees with just one league win this term (D3, L5).

Sixth at kick-off, there’s no doubt Brentford came into this match in better shape than 18th-placed Forest, but with just one win in their seven league games since the opening weekend (D5, L1), the Bees were also in need of a boost.

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However, it was a slow start from Keith Andrews’ side, who were largely on the back foot as Mamadou Sangare volleyed over for a Forest side looking to force the issue.

Igor Thiago snatched at Brentford’s first real chance after 20 minutes, dragging off-target from a promising position before James McAtee came even closer at the other end, cutting inside and bending an effort inches wide.

As the half-hour mark approached, the hosts were growing into the game, threatening through a Michael Kayode long throw that almost fell for Thiago to turn home.

Match stats Flashscore

And just minutes later, they took the lead in somewhat fortuitous circumstances when Dango Ouattara skipped past Murillo to centre a ball from the byline, prompting Milenkovic to stick out a foot that inadvertently sent the ball looping over his goalkeeper Matz Sels.

With momentum on their side, Brentford pushed for more before the break, seeing Kevin Schade’s appeals for a penalty turned down before Mathias Jensen’s free-kick struck the crossbar.

Forest started the second period much like they did the first, and they should have been level when Morgan Gibbs-White’s enticing cross found half-time substitute Ryan Yates, who couldn’t keep his close-range header down.

It took more than an hour for the game’s first effort on goal to arrive, but despite Forest being the side to produce it, they remained behind thanks to Thiago’s goalline clearance denying Gibbs-White a back-post header.

The Tricky Trees completed a league double over Brentford last campaign, but that feat won’t be repeated this time around, as Thiago put the Bees two up in the 76th minute, sweeping home substitute Jaidon Anthony’s square ball with the help of another Milenkovic deflection.

Momentum Flashscore

As a result, it’s just one win in Forest’s last 14 games across all competitions (D5, L8), with only one clean sheet in 15 games underlining their defensive frailties. That run leaves them 19th in the league, while Brentford stay sixth, having lost just once in the Premier League this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sepp van den Berg (Brentford)