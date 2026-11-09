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Netherlands duo Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey ruled out for Nations League games

Netherlands will be without captain Van Dijk
Netherlands will be without captain Van DijkREUTERS / Raquel Cunha

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and ⁠striker Brian Brobbey have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for their ‌last two Nations League group matches in ‌the next week, the Dutch ‌football association (KNVB) said on Monday.

Van Dijk ‌played in Liverpool's 3-1 win at ‌Crystal Palace on Sunday, keeping up his record of playing every minute ‌in the Premier League this ⁠season, but ‌a KNVB statement said he was not ​fit.

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Van Dijk's previous international appearance, the 2-1 victory over Serbia ​in early October, was his 100th cap.

Striker Brobbey played for Sunderland in ⁠their 1-0 ​win over Chelsea on Sunday but is also not fit, according to the association.

Brobbey started the ‌1-1 draw against Germany at the start of the Nations League campaign in September, but was forced off injured just over half an hour into the match, and missed the subsequent matches against Serbia (twice) and Greece.

No replacements have been ‌called up for the pair, leaving ​the Netherlands squad with 23 ‌players.

The Dutch are hosting Greece in their Group A clash in Amsterdam on Friday and then go to Berlin to meet ⁠Germany on ⁠Monday.

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