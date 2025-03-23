Turkey seal promotion to Nations League A after Hungary win

Two goals in three minutes helped Turkey breeze into the top tier of the UEFA Nations League for the first time in their history. A 3-0 victory on the night secured a 6-1 aggregate success over Hungary, who lost at home to their opponents for the first time since 2006.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, the visitors were forced to weather an early storm. Barnabas Varga could have put the Magyars ahead within four minutes, although he guided wide from inside the six-yard box.

Soon after, only a splendid save by Ugurcan Cakır denied Daniel Gazdag with the goalkeeper dashing off his line to narrow the angle before blocking with an outstretched left hand.

After Dominik Szoboszlai had brushed the bar with a long range free-kick, Vincenzo Montella’s men wrestled the momentum in their favour, and struck a hammer blow when taking the lead on the night through Hakan Calhanoglu, who converted from the penalty spot after a reckless challenge by Attila Fiola on Ismail Yuksek.

Minutes later, it was 2-0, with Real Madrid star Arda Guler stroking home from close range after being teed up by Oguz Aydın.

With a four-goal deficit to overturn, the hosts had a mountain to climb, but their resistance was well and truly broken, as was the spirit of the home crowd. The Crescent Stars, on the other hand, were thoroughly enjoying themselves, as captain Calhanoglu had a thumping drive from distance saved.

At the other end, Loic Nego had a sweet volley expertly palmed away, but that was a rare chance indeed for Marco Rossi’s side, who were afforded plenty of possession, but did little with it.

Even when they got forward, the attackers proved wasteful, as evidenced by Kevin Csoboth, caught in two minds, practically standing on the ball when sent through on goal.

They failed to test Cakır again over the final half-hour after a meek display, while the visitors added a third in the 90th minute as Abdulkerim Bardakcıbaris stooped to head home Barıs Alper Yılmaz’s deep cross at the back post.

As a result, Hungary, who have now gone four games without a win for the first time since 2021, see their two-term end in the top tier of the Nations League, whereas Turkey secured back-to-back promotions in the competition with a fifth win across their last seven outings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey)

