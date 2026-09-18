Tuchel insists new-look England can build on World Cup frustration

Thomas Tuchel said England will build on the "fantastic spirit" of their World Cup campaign as he targets glory on home soil at Euro 2028.

The England boss was speaking at Wembley after naming a 27-man group for a four-game Nations League camp, starting with a clash against world champions Spain on September 26th.

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It comes just nine weeks after the end of the World Cup, where England conceded two late goals in a painful semi-final defeat by Argentina.

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer were the headline picks after both were controversially overlooked for the World Cup.

Tuchel also included Liverpool's teenage winger Rio Ngumoha, uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in his first squad since the tournament in North America.

Several players who were in the World Cup squad, including John Stones, Djed Spence, Dan Burn, Jordan Henderson and Dean Henderson missed out through injury.

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel said he did not see the Nations League as a new start, instead focusing on continuity.

"I feel that it's not a new beginning that we are starting now, so we build on a solid and very valuable foundation, and the target is to win the home Euros," he told reporters on Friday.

Euro 2028 will be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

The German said his side's ultimate failure at the World Cup had left him unfulfilled but stuck by his squad picks.

"I had a lot of sleepless nights, but I had not one sleepless night about our selection, because I was more than seven weeks with this group of players, and they were nothing but fantastic," he said.

"I think the spirit that we built and the mentality that we showed brought us to the place that we got."

Tuchel said Palmer had impressed for Chelsea early in the season.

"He has his numbers back, he has assists back, he has decisive goals back, so that's why he's in the squad and I think he has a point to prove," he said.

"The same goes for Trent. He was never off the list, he was never in a non-selectable class, and he has this chance to show, to be the best version of himself."

Tuchel said it was his "duty" to play Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after he failed to feature for a single minute at the World Cup.

The England boss welcomed the challenge of taking on Spain at Wembley.

"We feel the gap is closing and we feel that we are close and we want a proof of point," he said.

"The stadium is sold out, it will be very exciting, the motivation cannot be higher to play against the world champions."

England also play the Czech Republic twice and Croatia once during the upcoming international window.