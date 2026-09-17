Liverpool midfielder to be sold in January after zero appearances for the club this season

Wataru Endo is set to leave Liverpool in the winter window after zero appearances for the side under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Endo was left out of their Champions League league-phase squad this month as Iraola opted to include Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni as well as a midfield which includes Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Víctor Muñoz and Ryan Gravenberch.

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21-year-old James McConnell and 19 year old Trey Nyoni also made the cut as Iraola turns to youth and neglects a 33 year old Endo who time looks to be up on Merseyside.

As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs, Endo will be sold in January as Liverpool look to cash in before his contract expires next summer.

“Endo’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and it appears likely that Liverpool will look to take advantage of their final opportunity to recoup some money for him in January, with so many players considered to be ahead of him,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“Iraola clearly doesn’t fancy him, and the best outcome for all parties looks to be an exit in a few months’ time.”

After missing Japan’s World Cup campaign with a foot injury, Endo has been in limbo and even missed out on the EFL Cup clash with Tottenham, with McConnell and Nyoni being given the nod over him.

With Giovanni Leoni absent and Joe Gomez now back fit from injury, Endo won’t be filling in at the back either, placing his chances of clawing his way back into the side at next to zero.

At 33 Endo will want regular football and the only way he will be able to grab that is through leaving Liverpool in what seems like a certain move.