De la Fuente 'can't choose' between Rodri and Lamine Yamal in Ballon d'Or race

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has offered his view on who should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award.

On the back of clinching the 2026 FIFA World Cup title in July, De la Fuente has made several squad changes, as his side return to action with four UEFA Nations League games in the coming weeks.

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Barcelona trio Rodri, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal have all been included on the 30-player shortlist, alongside Ferran Torres, who scored Spain's winner in the final against Argentina.

Torres' new PSG teammate Fabian Ruiz and Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella are also in the running, but De la Fuente believes it's a battle between two Barca stars.

"I would give it to a Spaniard. But, I have no preference between Rodri or Lamine Yamal. They would both deserve it."

Spain take on England at Wembley Stadium on September 26th, followed by home games against Croatia (September 29th) and Czechia (October 3rd) and away clash against Croatia (October 6th), to complete the expanded international break.