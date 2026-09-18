Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City trio tipped to follow in Rodri and Silva’s footsteps

Saha says the problem with Man Utd "is not the players" but is Carrick's slow style

Michael Carrick finally breaks silence on JJ Gabriel situation: He's a 15-year-old boy...

Man City lineup v Norwich: Confirmed team news as Maresca plans Rulli debut

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

FIFA vice-president demands release of World Cup sell-off and Balogun files

CAF president confident that AFCON 2027 won't be moved from Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda

USMNT boss Pochettino calls up 16-year-old ​Sullivan, Pulisic & Balogun absent

Arsenal make clear January transfer call over Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.Profimedia

Arsenal's summer spending spree has placed Martin Zubimendi's future at the club in doubt.

Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes' arrival has increased competition in Mikel Arteta's midfield with captain Martin Odegaard looking revived at the start of 2026/27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That has impacted Zubmendi's place in Arteta's plans at the start of the season after making 57 appearances in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium.

He's featured in six of Arsenal's seven games so far in 2026/27, but all of those appearances have been as a substitute, and the Spain international has been linked with a possible exit in January.

A delayed preseason return after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain is another reason for Zubimendi's lack of prominence and that appears to be key in Arteta's thinking.

Real Madrid were linked with a bold summer bid - after missing out on the 27-year-old in 2025 - and former boss Xabi Alonso considered an offer to bring him to Chelsea.

However, all offers are expected to be rejected, as Arteta does not want any disruption to his squad and he wants to give his fellow Basque native another chance in North London.

Mentions
Martin ZubimendiMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal tipped to break January transfer pattern after £100M star update

Could Arsenal’s lack of signings come back to haunt them?

Arsenal drew up 21-PLAYER transfer shortlist for 2026/27