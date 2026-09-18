Ronaldo's Portugal career rolls on with 41-year-old included in Jorge Jesus' first squad

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Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al NassrREUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in new Portugal manager Jorge Jesus' first 25-man squad ⁠for the defending champions' upcoming four Nations League matches.

In August, Ronaldo fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the ‌coming year would probably be the last of his playing career.

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The 41-year-old Portugal ‌captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to add a World Cup title to his list of honours in the summer after Portugal were knocked ‌out in the last 16 by eventual champions ⁠Spain, leaving the sport's biggest ‌prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

He confirmed in July that the 2026 ​World Cup would be his last, but he was unwilling to make a hasty call on his international ​future.

"His performance is what matters. The past doesn't count," Jorge Jesus told a press conference on Friday.

"In this squad, there are 13 ⁠players who have worked ​with me. I don't have a set core, so within this group, there were several players who were important for this squad.

"Cris is a player like any other. If he performs, he plays; ‌if not, he doesn't. He has a different status - he has five Ballon d'Or awards - but does that factor into my decisions? No. However, the fact that he is different is."

Jesus will make his debut as Portugal manager against Wales at home on September 24. Portugal then travel to face Norway and Denmark on September 27 and October 1 respectively, before hosting Norway on October 4.

Portugal appointed the 72-year-old former Al Nassr boss - who coached Ronaldo at the Saudi club - in July, ‌days after Spaniard Roberto Martinez stepped down following the country's World ​Cup exit.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting), Samuel Soares (Benfica)

Defenders: Goncalo ‌Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Palhinha (Benfica), Joao Neves (Paris St Germain), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Fabio Silva (Borussia ⁠Dortmund), Francisco Trincao (Al Ahli), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), ⁠Goncalo Ramos (AC Milan), Joao ‌Felix (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (Galatasaray)

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UEFA Nations LeaguePortugalCristiano RonaldoAl Nassr

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