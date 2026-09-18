Tuchel: '99% of England fans don't talk about tactics'

England boss Thomas Tuchel has rejected suggestions of fan frustration over their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final exit.

The Three Lions reached the semis for the second time in the last three World Cups, but they came up short against Argentina, as Lionel Messi led the defending champions into a final with Spain.

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Late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez overturned Anthony Gordon's opener and Tuchel's defensive approach was criticised as another chance passed England by.

The German coach instructed his team to hold onto their 1-0 lead in the face of Argentinian pressure and he claimed fans do not place too much importance on his tactics.

"Fans speak about where they watched the Mexico game, they speak about the second half energy in the Croatia match. This is the feedback I get. This is what we created and how it should be.

"This is what a World Cup is for, to connect with people and give them experiences they do not forget. It makes me proud.

"I felt the full support of my bosses throughout the World Cup."