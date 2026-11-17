Already-promoted Sweden made sure they finished a second successive UEFA Nations League campaign unbeaten thanks to a 1-1 draw in Wroclaw against Poland, who avoided a relegation play-off thanks to results elsewhere going their way.

Poland went into the contest knowing that a win would secure their League B status, so Jan Urban’s selection was something of a surprise, with national hero Robert Lewandowski starting on the bench.

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That was accentuated as his replacement Adrian Benedyczak was making his first-ever start, but the bold call paid off when the 25-year-old put the home side in front in the 16th minute, improvising a hooked finish beyond debutant Noel Tornqvist.

The lead should have been doubled when Nicola Zalewski broke into space, but his pass was slightly behind Sebastian Szymanski, who could not adjust in time to find the finish.

The visitors ensured that Urban’s side were made to rue their missed opportunity, emulating their opponents by scoring with their first shot on target. It was another first-time international scorer, although you wouldn’t have known it from the way Hugo Larsson finished coolly through goalkeeper Slawomir Abramowicz’s legs.

Both sides then struck the woodwork within a minute of each other, as Eric Smith’s header hit the post before Szymanski was denied by the crossbar.

Szymanski was in the thick of the action again in the second half, plucking the ball superbly out of the air as he ran through on goal, but failing to guide his effort beyond Tornqvist as he sought to restore the hosts’ lead. At the other end, Yasin Ayari got on the end of a good cross, but his header was straight at Abramowicz.

Graham Potter’s side were knocking on the door, and Larsson looked certain to complete his brace from close range after a well-worked set piece, before Abramowicz somehow threw himself in the way of the shot.

Having already qualified, the Swedes had left several key names on the bench, but Potter turned to Dejan Kulusevski and Anthony Elanga in the latter stages. Kulusevski very nearly found the winner, forcing the increasingly-stretched Abramowicz into another fine stop, and fellow substitute Victor Lindelof skied a very presentable opening from the resulting corner.

For their part, Poland summoned Lewandowski, but he could not deliver the goal to keep his country’s fate in their own hands, and 1-1 was how it finished.

Sweden can now prepare to test themselves in League A in the next edition of the Nations League, having followed up consecutive relegations with back-to-back promotions. Despite finishing as League B's joint-top scorer with six goals and adding an assist tonight, Viktor Gyokeres failed to score in a Blagult match for the first time since the World Cup.

Poland can consider themselves somewhat fortunate to have avoided the indignity of double relegation themselves, having now won just one of their last 11 matches in the competition (D3, L7), but Romania will face the League B/C play-offs instead after failing to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Review the final UEFA Nations League standings on Flashscore.