Sweden head coach Graham Potter stated that he would name his strongest side for the final UEFA Nations League match of the campaign away in Wroclaw against Poland (17th November, 20:45 CET) despite Sweden already winning the group and gaining automatic promotion to League A.

Sweden held off a fightback from Bosnia & Herzegovina on 14th November to win 3-2 and secure first place in the group with the Poland match to spare, but the Englishman is not intending to let his side let up.

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"We are playing for Sweden and want to win. It is important to have that mentality," Potter told the pre-match press conference.

Opponents Poland certainly won't be playing for pride, they need to win to guarantee themselves a place in League B for the next Nations League cycle. A draw or a defeat gives Romania the chance to take third place and comdemn Poland to the B/C relegation play-offs. With Bosnia four points clear of Poland, there is no chance of promotion for Jan Urban's side.

Potter believes his side can cause problems for Poland, and wants to select the players who can make the difference from the start and off the bench.

"We want to field the team that we believe gives us the best chance of winning. That means picking the right players in the starting eleven, those who come on, and using the squad we have. We have a lot of faith in the players."

The five matches Sweden have gone unbeaten in Group B4 represents not only their best run under Potter in his year in charge, but their longest run without defeat since they went unbeaten in all six League C matches in the 2024/25 Nations League.

Keeping the momentum when matches are at a premium is also in Potter's thinking: "We don't have that many matches with the national team, that's the reality. We won't meet again until March so every match is important for us."

Among the Blagult players, the only fitness concern surrounds Benjamin Nygren, who has picked up a knock, while Dejan Kulusevski is expected to play no more than 30 minutes, as he did against Bosnia.

Poland are expected to be without several key men, including Matty Cash and Piotr Zielinski who are both doubts, while Jakub Kiwior has been ruled out through injury.

Follow Poland vs Sweden and all the Nations League matches on Flashscore.