Gyokeres chases Haaland's record as Sweden claim Nations League promotion

Sweden will be playing in the UEFA Nations League top tier in 2028/29 after clinching promotion to League A for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign.

A first-half double from Viktor Gyokeres eventually powered the Swedes over the line to a 3-2 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina as the Arsenal man scored twice from the penalty spot in Solna.

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Gunners fans will be hoping that ignites his club form on his return to North London and he should start in Sweden's final game of the competition in Poland on November 17.

Gyokeres' goals mean he's now found the net in an eighth consecutive Nations League fixture as he moves on to 27 in 42 games and 14 across his career in the Nations League.

That edges him Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic into second spot in thee tournament's all-time list with only Erling Haaland (23) above him.