'Hungry' Gyokeres powers Sweden to League A as Svensson marks special night

Penalty duties for the Sweden national team are usually shared between Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, but in Solna last night (14th November) an in-form Gyokeres pulled rank to continue his rich international form, scoring twice from the spot against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Gyokeres' two penalties proved crucial, given they were Sweden's second and third as they opened a 3-0 half-time lead before a spirited Bosnia pulled two goals back to drum up a nervy finish, before the home side held on for a 3-2 win that sealed automatic promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League.

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If ever there was a period in his international career when Gyokeres had the right to demand both penalties on the same night, it is now - he has now scored six goals in five matches in this Nations League campaign, and 12 goals in 12 caps in Graham Potter's year in charge.

Was Isak even interested in taking the second penalty from the Arsenal man? "Yes, he was. But I was also keen and felt I wanted to take it this time. But we usually split the penalties. We have done that in the past and will do so in the future too," said Gyokeres.

And his justification for why he really wanted a second effort? “I was hungry," he said plainly. Gyokeres admitted in the build-up that he has Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Swedish goal-scoring record in his sights, and the two goals last night have taken him to joint-ninth in Blagult's all-time list.

The home victory means Sweden have made it to the top tier for the 2028/29 edition of the Nations League, a significant step for the centre-forward: "That's where we want to be. We will meet the big nations and measure ourselves against them," Gyokeres explained.

Svensson brings out the party piece

Before Gyokeres took over, Sweden began their dominant first half with a maiden international goal for wide player Daniel Svensson, who headed in an Anthony Elanga cross just five minutes into his 20th cap.

The Borussia Dortmund man pulled out an acrobatic celebration to mark the goal - something he only brings out for special moments, not that he really planned it this time.

"It’s usually that gesture for special moments! I've done it a few times in Germany too. It wasn't planned this time, but I'm not surprised that it came to me when I scored. I did it a lot when I was a kid, and it's just stayed with me since then," he said.

It was a big night for Svensson, but more importantly, for the whole team: "We held on, got three points and scored the first goal. So of course I'm happy!"

Sweden will look to finish the group unbeaten when they travel to Wroclaw to face Poland on 17th November.

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