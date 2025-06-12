Robertson opens up on Kerkez's arrival and his Liverpool future: You expect competition...

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has spoken about the impending arrival of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez and his contract situation.

Robertson has confirmed he has held initial talks over his Liverpool contract but understands that as the Premier League champions bring in young talent, his position may be in jeopardy. Kerkez looks to be on the verge of signing a deal with the Reds, which would put Robertson in an awkward position with Kostas Tsimikas as they battle for the full-back spot.

Robertson to sign a new deal?

The Scot’s current contract at Liverpool expires next summer, at which time he will be 32 years old in what could be his final few years at the club. Speaking to Sky Sports News as part of a charity golf day for his AR26 foundation, Robertson understands that he is replaceable but revealed that discussions over a new contract are brewing.

"We have discussed it, of course we have," Robertson said. "You know the club have been... we've had good discussions with me and the club but what the future holds I am not sure.

"You know all I know is tomorrow I fly off on holiday and it is well needed. I need a rest after a long season and then I look forward to pre-season, that's all my focus is, I can't look too far ahead. I never have done that so I am not going to start doing that now.

"I know the position I am in and I have only got a year left and a lot is getting spoken about and getting said but my full focus is, you know, focusing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids.

"Then I will try to come back in the best possible shape for pre-season and then we'll see what the future holds when these decisions come."

Kerkez to replace Robertson?

He was then asked directly about Kerkez, who is 21 years old and almost a straight replacement for Robertson. He admitted that he wants the club to strive for a better squad, which means signing younger, quality players.

"The club have identified certain positions where they want to get new blood in, it looks like players we're linked to are all younger players and they are all exciting players as well.

"So when you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect competition and I have always faced that, everyone here has faced that in their own positions and I expect nothing less.

"I want the club to be ambitious, they are doing that and wherever we fit into that, if we're happy with our role, we stay and we do it and if not then I am sure there will be a few out the door as well. But you know, that's the nature of football and it's one of the biggest clubs in the world and we keep moving."