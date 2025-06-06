Liverpool struggle to meet Bournemouth’s price for Kerkez

Liverpool are having trouble agreeing on a fee with Bournemouth for full-back Milos Kerkez, according to a new report.

According to i News, the Reds have been in talks with the Cherries to sign the left-back but have yet to agree on a fee.

The 21-year-old is valued at £45 million ($61m), and Bournemouth is firm on that price. The reigning Premier League kings have been pursuing the deal since January, but several obstacles remain.

Sources close to Kerkez believe he will eventually move to Anfield, but the deal is dragging on.

Bournemouth’s firm valuation is partly due to their recent £50m ($66m) sale of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid.