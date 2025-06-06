Robertson on Kerkez's move to Liverpool: It looks as if a deal could potentially be done

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertsonn has opened up on Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez and his move to the Reds.

The 21-year-old Hungarian could be Robertson’s long-term replacement at Anfield after an incredible eight years of service to the club. The 31-year-old is is about to enter the final year of his Reds contract with many reports suggesting that Kerkez will take his place under manager Arne Slot.

Robertson spoke to BBC Scotland about the young defender and made a defiant statement suggesting that he is ready to fight for his spot if necessary.

"We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done," Robertson said when asked about the Kerkez rumours.

"But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.

"I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of.

"I'm not getting any younger. I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on.

"I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with."

Robertson saw off competition for his spot against Kostas Tsimikas in a career that has seen him win a Champions League, an FA Cup, the Club World Cup and two Carabao Cups, on top of his two Premier League crowns. However, as he ages the likes of Kerkez could take his place as the Liverpool side continues to evolve under Slot.