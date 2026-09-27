Harry Kane admits England players had a "discussion" about Man City's 114 charges

Harry Kane has revealed that talks about the 114 charges put against Manchester City have been discussed.

City have been found guilty on almost all of the charges relating to breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations as rivals clubs await to see how the side will be punished.

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Point deductions, explusion from the Premier League and titles being stripped have been reported by the media but no punishment has come yet for City whose players will be wondering whether to jump ship.

No official announcement has been made by the Premier League, which has declined to comment whilst City are to appeal such a verdict which reports suggest could see them kicked out of the football pyramid.

As the international break continues, England fell to Spain in a 3-2 defeat in the Nations League. City's 114 charges will have been on the mind of many players as Kane and Tuchel reveals talks had been had.

"There was a discussion, but at the end of the day when we're with England, that's been a big plus for us, we kind of put club football to one side, and it was no different this week," The Standard quoted Kane as saying.

"Not for me but I can imagine for the Manchester City players," manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters. "For the players who have more time than me, for sure I can imagine they talk about it."

On the performance, Kane stated: "I mentioned earlier that we produced a good performance at the World Cup, but we couldn't sustain it for the full ninety minutes. Perhaps something similar happened to us today."

He added: "We played against the world champions and the European champions, and we put in a good performance. On another day, we would definitely have won. We have to take the positives, recover, and try again in a few days."

The club won eight trophies in the period covered by the case, including three Premier League titles, three League Cups, one Community Shield and one FA Cup. It will be interesting to see what develops as players wait for what will be a hefty punishment handed to the side.