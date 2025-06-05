Man City ace Bernardo slams ref as Portugal defeat Germany

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva slammed ref Slavko Vincic after Portugal's Nations League semifinal win against Germany.

Portugal won 2-1 in a feisty game, which saw Florian Wirtz, a target for Liverpool, clashing with several opposition players, including Bernardo.

Afterwards, the veteran said: "A tough game, we expected that because they have a lot of quality.

"Playing at home, we knew they were going to play with a lot of intensity, with a lot of energy like they always do.

"But today we played a good game. A lot of character, a lot of intensity as well from us. Going down 1-0 is not easy in the beginning of the (second) half even if the goal is offside, even if the referee doesn't know the rules but that's another question.

"We're happy we were able to come back."

Wirtz headed Germany ahead, before Portugal fought back with Cristiano Ronaldo eventually scoring the winner on 68 minutes.