Man City agree personal terms with Cherki with official bid to be submitted today

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Rayan Cherki as the club prefers to submit a bid for the winger.

The France youth international had an excellent season for Lyon, scoring 12 goals and laying on 20 assists in all competitions and has attracted the attention of manager Pep Guardiola who feels like he can add something special to the city side. Now, as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano the two parties have agreed personal terms this week as they prepare to submit an official bid.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Understand Manchester City and Rayan Cherki have reached an agreement on personal terms!

“Official bid from Manchester City to OL will be submitted in the next hours…

“…in order to advance after initial club to club talks starter over the weekend.”

Cherki is valued around £35M and has been in talks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot over the past week as he reportedly flew to the south of France last week for talks with the 21 year old. The Reds however are more interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and have reportedly dropped their interest in Cherki who seems destined to join Guardiola’s setup.

Cherki has been rewarded for his efforts with a call-up to the France senior squad for their upcoming fixtures and when asked about his future he stated that he is ready for anything that is thrown at him now that the summer transfer window is open.

"I'm ready for any system," was his response. "I work every day, physically and mentally, to be ready. Above all, I'm trying to choose the best option for me, to develop as a person and a footballer."