Klopp and German media stunned by Florian Wirtz: I was shocked! He’s really extraordinary

Jurgen Klopp admits he has been impressed by Florian Wirtz who is thriving for Germany and Liverpool.

Wirtz scored a brilliant brace as Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 on Monday night. The 23-year-old scored both goals within 11 minutes, helping his side to a stunning win as they topped Group B.

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Klopp secured another impressive victory as Germany manager, and this week he has been thoroughly impressed by Wirtz, who is growing in confidence.

“The first time I saw Flo Wirtz in training I was shocked! He’s really extraordinary. He can press, he can score, he can assist. He’s never giving up. Fantastic”.

After the game, several publications awarded him the highest possible grade on the German school-style marking system, where 1 is the best and 6 is the worst.

FOCUS Online and Eurosport Germany also awarded him 1/6, with Eurosport describing him as the "outstanding" player.

The Frankfurter Rundschau also handed him 1/6, describing him as the "focal point" of Germany's attacking play.

SPORT1 awarded Wirtz 1/6, describing his performance as a 'magical' evening from the team's star of hope.

Several other publications had high praise for Wirtz, who will feature against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon as club football returns.

Wirtz is still searching for his first goal contribution against the Red Devils and as he heads into the game in top form, he will be full of confidence as he seeks to help Liverpool stay in the top four.