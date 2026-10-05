Jordan Pickford pulled over by police in £200K supercar after almost causing crash

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford nearly caused a crash in his Lamborghini as revealed by a UK court this week.

England boss Thomas Tuchel left Pickford out for England’s first two Nations League games against Spain and Czechia, picking James Trafford over the Everton star who has been No.1 for several years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 32-year-old returned to face Croatia in the 7-0 win as he fights for his spot in the Three Lions spot who face Czechia once more tomorrow night.

As he battles for his spot, it was revealed this week that he nearly caused a crash with two other cars due to careless driving in his £200,000 Lamborghini supercar.

Pickford, who has 336 appearances for Everton and 92 England caps, was pulled over just five days before he played in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and requested a court hearing to explain his mitigation. Pc Cecil Ricardo, from Cheshire Police stated:

“I was stationary on Bexton Road, Knutsford, waiting for traffic signals to turn green,” he wrote. “I then witnessed a blue Lamborghini Urus driving along Princess Street.

“It reached the junction with Toft Road, completely ignored the give way lines and pulled onto Toft Road causing two vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision. The Lamborghini then sped down Toft Road, Knutsford.”

Pickford's case was formally adjourned last week until a hearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court on December 7th as Pickford attempts to plead his case and reduce his punishment. As he struggles in the England side, Pickford's is clearly struggling off the pitch as well in what is a tough time for the goalkeeper.