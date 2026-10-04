Pickford accepts challenge from Trafford for England no.1 spot

After sitting on the bench for England's opening two games of their UEFA Nations League campaign, Jordan Pickford has welcomed competition from his possible replacement, James Trafford.

Pickford was back in goal for England's statement 7-0 win over Croatia, having watched on as Trafford took his spot against both Spain and the Czech Republic.

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Trafford's move to Leeds United has given him a platform to impress England manager Thomas Tuchel, who has evidently liked what he has seen from the 23-year-old former Manchester City goalkeeper.

When asked about the situation, Pickford said, "I feel for me personally it's always good to have good competition. I've always said in interviews I've always wanted that competition."

Pickford has been a mainstay for England, amassing 92 caps and several international tournaments as the Three Lions' undisputed No.1.

Approaching almost a decade since his first international appearance, Pickford faces perhaps the sternest competition for his England shirt. Yet the Everton man isn't shying away from the competition.

"I'm 32 now, you see keepers playing still at 40, still playing at the highest level. It's about me focusing on myself; I set myself my own goals."