Alan Shearer does not believe Klopp can help revive Germany: They don't have the talent

England and Premier League icon Alan Shearer has not put his faith in Germany boss Jurgen Klopp to help the side bounce back.

Germany's mixed start under Klopp persisted with a goalless Nations League draw against Greece on Sunday night.

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Four games, one win and a possible five points out of 12 for Klopp's side, who have a 25% win rate so far as fans scratch their heads at how Germany don't seem to be improving.

German media described Klopp's side as sloppy, chaotic, and even a little frail after the draw against Greece as the side looked toothless throughout the affair.

Now, speaking to Betfair, Shearer has piled on top of Klopp as he admitted that Germany simply don't have the talent to compete at the highest level with the likes of Argentina, France, Spain and England.

"The big question Klopp has to answer, taking over as Germany manager is can he bring them back to being a powerhouse in international football because he's coming at a time where German football isn't at its best. We've seen Germany now in the last few years and I covered them a couple of times in the World Cup and they were really poor.

"I don't think they're blessed with great players. They've got one or two very, very good players, but I think in terms of the numbers, I'd be surprised if he was to get them back to the top level in competing for Euros and for World Cups. I don't see that happening for a while because I don't think that they have the talent at the minute for them to achieve that, despite how great he is as a manager."

Germany were knocked out of the Round of 32 at the World Cup over the summer, losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay. The next big tournament for Klopp is Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

Before then, Germany face Serbia in the Nations League, where a win would qualify the side for the quarter-finals.