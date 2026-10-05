Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

'Everyone knew about it': former Premier League manager unsurprised by Man City charges

Liverpool braced for bids for talented youngster as Italian giants circle

Huge name said to be considering move for Scott

Man United desperate to keep hold of Fernandes amid interest

Most read on Flashscore News

CAF scraps cup-tied rule for Champions League and Confederation Cup

Senegal claim second win under Patrick Vieira as Uganda defeat D.R. Congo

Dream start for Mosimane as South Africa stun Egypt in Cairo

Concern over Haaland fitness after star striker requests substitution and limps off

Alex Scott pulls out of England squad with injury & will be out for two months

Alex Scott pulls out of England squad with injury & and will be out for over two months
Alex Scott pulls out of England squad with injury & and will be out for over two monthsBradley Collyer / PA Images / Profimedia

Bournemouth's Alex Scott has been ruled out of the England squad as due to a quadriceps issue.

Scott is set to be out for six to eight weeks with the quadriceps issue as per reports following his full debut as England defeated Croatia 7-0 in the Nations League on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on the 23-year-old on Monday morning, revealing that he will be out of action for a number of months.

"Scott is returning to Bournemouth to be assessed for an injury picked up before Saturday's 7-0 win in Croatia.

"Scott wanted to play through the pain to make his full England debut. He is set to be sidelined for up to two months."

Journalist David Ornstein stated that Scott had picked up a quadriceps issue and that checks were underway to assess the severity of the situation.

Bournemouth are due to play nine games between 10th October and 8th November, including clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United and Sparta Praha.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and James Garner are in contention to replace the young midfielder who England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed could take Declan Rice's place if he continues such a surge in form with the Three Lions.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueAlex ScottJames GarnerMyles Lewis-SkellyEnglandCroatiaBournemouthPremier League

Related Articles

Kane on brink of historic record after thrashing Croatia

Delighted Tuchel says England were 'unbelievable from start to finish'

Kane breaks 78-year record as Croatia suffer record defeat