Alex Scott pulls out of England squad with injury & will be out for two months

Alex Scott pulls out of England squad with injury & and will be out for over two months

Bournemouth's Alex Scott has been ruled out of the England squad as due to a quadriceps issue.

Scott is set to be out for six to eight weeks with the quadriceps issue as per reports following his full debut as England defeated Croatia 7-0 in the Nations League on Saturday.

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Journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on the 23-year-old on Monday morning, revealing that he will be out of action for a number of months.

"Scott is returning to Bournemouth to be assessed for an injury picked up before Saturday's 7-0 win in Croatia.

"Scott wanted to play through the pain to make his full England debut. He is set to be sidelined for up to two months."

Journalist David Ornstein stated that Scott had picked up a quadriceps issue and that checks were underway to assess the severity of the situation.

Bournemouth are due to play nine games between 10th October and 8th November, including clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United and Sparta Praha.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and James Garner are in contention to replace the young midfielder who England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed could take Declan Rice's place if he continues such a surge in form with the Three Lions.