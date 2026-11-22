Hamann says it's not the "best time" for Liverpool to face Man Utd under Pochettino

Didi Hamann has spoken ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester United this afternoon.

Liverpool are fifth with 18 points from 10 games, and Man United are 19th with 8 points and just one win as they look up at their old rivals from the relegation zone.

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Reds boss Andoni Iraola is looking to extend his six-match unbeaten record against the Red Devils, whilst United manager Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to kickstart his first game in charge with three points.

Pochettino hasn't won any of his last eight matches against Liverpool in all competitions, and has lost six of them in what may be a worrying stat for United fans.

Speaking to Sportsmole via Lottoland Live Casino, Hamann believes that this may be a poor time to face a United side in desperate need of a performance.

“It's certainly not the best time because Man United need a spark from somewhere," Hamann said. They were going through the motions. If you look at Carrick, he's such a lovely guy, but you've got to win games if you're the Man United manager, and I'm not sure whether he believed that his team could turn things around.

"To have a manager on the sideline who comes in and makes everybody think, 'I've got to put my foot down now to keep my place and get in the team', it's certainly not the best time for Liverpool. Whether it's the worst, we'll know after the game or the weekend, but I think it's a great appointment.

"I always held him in very high regard. What he did at Spurs was exceptional. If you see what happened to Spurs after he left, it really went downhill year by year. It got worse. The fixture is at the wrong time.

"United changed the manager at the wrong time. But it's a challenge, and there are always special games against United. The more settled side at the moment is Liverpool, there's no doubt about it. They go into the game as favourites, but they could have played them at a better time, I think.”

United haven't kept a clean sheet in any Premier League game this season and have a single win away from home, which is their only league victory all season.

However, only two teams have collected fewer points at home in the Premier League this season than the five the Reds have amassed, making the clash an interesting affair as all eyes turn to Anfield.