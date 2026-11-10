Italy v France lineups: Confirmed team news as Zidane faces Nations League test at the San Siro

The final international break of 2026 features some cracking games in the UEFA Nations League including France's trip to Italy on November 12.

Les Bleus started their new era under Zinedine Zidane with an impressive three wins and a draw in the previous window including a 1-1 tie with Italy in Saint-Denis.

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The Italians also changed manager over the summer, as Roberto Mancini returned for a second spell in charge of the national team, and he picked up seven points across four autumnal games.

Italy v France team news

Mancini has the majority of his key men available, with his namesake Gianluca the only injury withdrawal from the current camp, as Bryan Cristante and Moise Kean have been left out this time around.

Zidane is missing a few important names in defence, with Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix and Lucas Digne all absent. Ousmane Dembele remains sidelined with a thigh issue, but Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Desire Doue are all set to start in Milan.

Italy v France predicted lineups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Fagioli, Barella, Tonali; Frattesi, P. Esposito, S. Esposito.

France XI: Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Konate, Truffert; Da Cunha, Camavinga, Rabiot; Olise, Mbappe, Doue.

Italy v France kick off time

Kick off at the San Siro is set for 8:45pm local time in Milan and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

These two European powerhouses have a long rivalry, but France have had the better of it in recent years, with Italy winning just one of their last five head-to-heads.