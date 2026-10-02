Olise magic fails to inspire France past stubborn Italy

Zinedine Zidane’s first game as France manager on home soil ended in a 1-1 draw with Italy in the UEFA Nations League, leaving Les Bleus unbeaten in seven competitive home matches (W6, D1).

Coming into this game on the back of their first pair of successive 1-0 wins since 2009, France looked to impose themselves from the off with a high press. However, it was the Azzurri who should have been ahead inside 10 minutes when Michael Kayode’s ball across the face of goal was unwisely left by Dayot Upamecano, allowing Moise Kean a shot at goal from point-blank range, only for Mike Maignan’s reflexes to come to the rescue.

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Les Bleus heeded that warning and were soon applying pressure once more, coming close to the opener when Michael Olise’s clipped cross was deflected onto the top of the crossbar by Sandro Tonali.

Yet a well-organised Italian side hadn’t allowed France too many openings as half-time approached, and they thought they’d stolen a first-half advantage when the ball broke kindly for Kean, who slotted home from an offside position.

Momentum Flashscore

Desire Doue came close soon after the restart when his curling effort forced a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who did excellently to sprawl at the feet of Ousmane Dembele on the rebound.

In the end, it was a set-piece that broke the Italian resistance, as Olise whipped in an inch-perfect free-kick off the underside of the crossbar, leaving Donnarumma with no chance.

With a record of five clean sheets in their last six competitive home matches, France now had something to hold onto, yet Italy soon found themselves level.

A heavy first touch from Lucas Da Cunha allowed Alessandro Bastoni to pick his pocket high up the pitch, and the Inter defender kept his composure to slot in an equaliser.

With just over 20 minutes to play, the game was getting stretched, and despite being second best for much of the contest, Italy were threatening as Kean saw his header tipped over by Maignan.

Substitute Eduardo Camavinga’s effort was flying towards the top corner, but Donnarumma was equal to it, before a second Upamecano yellow card for a pull on Kean threatened to derail France.

Bradley Barcola could have stolen the points late on, but Donnarumma was again on hand to keep France at bay.

As a result, Les Bleus remain unbeaten, one point clear at the top of Group A1, and looking well on course to progress beyond the group stage for the third time in their last four Nations League campaigns.

It has been a mixed start to Roberto Mancini’s second spell as Italy manager, with the Azzurri two points behind second-placed Belgium at the halfway stage.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (France)

Match stats Flashscore

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