Turkey set to sack Montella with Arda Turan lined up

According to Calciomercato, the Turkish Football Federation has agreed a severance package with Montella and identified Shakhtar Donetsk boss Arda Turan as the leading candidate to replace him.
Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Italy in Bologna was the country’s fourth consecutive Nations League loss, following setbacks against Italy, France and Belgium.
Montella also oversaw a disappointing World Cup campaign, with Turkey finishing bottom of their group after recording just one victory.
The Italian signed an extension until Euro 2028 last year, meaning the federation will reportedly pay €915,000 in compensation.
Montella is set to leave after three years in charge, having recorded 21 victories, five draws and 14 defeats from 40 matches as manager.