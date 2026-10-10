"It’s difficult because I love him": Neville can't help but criticise Ronaldo after drama

Gary Neville has torn into Cristiano Ronaldo following his fallout from the Portugal squad.

Ronaldo stormed out of Portugal's camp over the international break as he claimed manager Jorge Jesus had broken a promise to him over his game time against Norway.

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The legendary forward was reportedly chased through the airport by Jesus after he was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2–1 Nations League win over Norway, despite not being injured.

Jesus had promised him 30 minutes against Norway according to Ronaldo and after he wasn't introduced, he stormed off and could now face a lengthy suspension for his national side.

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Neville admitted that it's tough not to tear into Ronaldo whose behaviour has been called petulant for a 41 year old man.

"My view was that I would never criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjær because he conducted himself with great class, whether he was winning or losing.

"With Cristiano, it’s difficult because I love him, but I can’t watch what happened at United in his second period and then see him make a statement like that without saying something. He has to be pulled up on that and told that it isn’t acceptable."

Neville lastly said: "The problem is, who is going to tell him? He isn’t going to listen to me or you, but I can’t approve of that statement or pretend it was a good thing to do. If you love Ronaldo, it makes him more difficult to like; if you don’t like him, it makes you dislike him even more.

"When you have a billion pounds in the bank, the achievements he has had and the power he has, you feel you’re unbreakable, you feel you’re unstoppable. You think you can dictate to a federation or a manager what they should say. I’m glad the manager stood his ground. If he had read those eight points out, he would have lost a lot of his soul."

Ronaldo has since apologised but could be suspended for when Portugal next play in November against Wales and Norway following his behaviour.