Shearer believes Ronaldo needs a Messi style send off & reveals why it might not happen

Alan Shearer stated that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to be sent off like his rival Lionel Messi.

Messi said he was "grateful, proud and at peace" after he scored a goal against Benin on an emotional night in Buenos Aires in what was his final game for his country.

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His 126th goal for his country came in his 208th appearance in front of 85K+ supporters there to witness him for the final time in an Argentina shirt.

At 39 years old, Messi will continue to shine for Inter Miami at club level. However, his rival Ronaldo recently fell out of the Portugal side in what is a huge contrast.

Will Ronaldo get a proper send off?

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer believes that Ronaldo may have jeopardised his chances of a final send off after falling out with manager Jorge Jesus earlier this month over his lack of game time against Norway.

"There was no apology in there to the manager, was there? I find it really hard to look at this situation with Ronaldo because the hardest thing as a player when you go on the other side of the hill, which clearly Ronaldo's not as good as he once was, and the levels that he hit were staggering. The hardest thing to accept is that your best days are gone, and it's the hardest thing to give up and I get it and I understand it because I've been there. It happened to me when I was a lot younger than Ronaldo.

He continued: "I don't think it's been a good look for Ronaldo, has it, in terms of him walking off and then putting the statement out. I know he apologised to the players and fans, but there was no apology to the manager in there. I just find it sad. I don't like it because he's one of the greatest players we've ever seen play the game and his talent is ridiculous and I don't like seeing it because it's not a nice situation.

"I get the frustration and the anger from his side because when you've been to that level, to all of a sudden you're not at that level anymore and he's playing in the Saudi League, and he still scores goals and I admire all of that. I admire his determination and dedication and all of that to not give up. I get that, but the hardest part is that it all comes to us. Eventually, you're not as good as you once were.

"You've got the two greatest players of our era both coming to an end and it's ending in very different ways, which is such a shame because Ronaldo deserves the send-off which Messi got the other night for Argentina and if that keeps happening, what is happening, then that won't be the case."

The next international break comes in November and it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo does make the squad under Jesus.

Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo wished Messi well after his retirement: "Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug."