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Steven Gerrard joins forces with Gary Neville in new business venture away from management

Steven Gerrard joins forces with Gary Neville in new business venture away from management
Steven Gerrard joins forces with Gary Neville in new business venture away from managementREUTERS

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has began a podcast with former rival and Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Gerrard has joined The Overlap permanently as the former midfielder will be part of “Overlap Daily”, a new weekday football show that launches later this week.

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The podcast will run every day, and Joe Hart, Jamie Redknapp, Ashley Young, Tim Sherwood, Kelly Cates, Duncan Ferguson, Mark Crossley, Becky Ives and Peter Schmeichel are guests who are already lined up for the show.

Neville and Gerrard will put aside their differences to host the show on Mondays with presenter Becky Ives.

Neville hosts the launch episode alongside Gerrard's former teammate Jamie Carragher and social media personality Mark Goldbridge, but he won’t be the regular host of the daily show.

The move for Gerrard comes over a year after his last role in management. The former Rangers and Aston Villa boss managed Al-Ettifaq from July 2023 to January 2025.

Since then, he has dipped more into punditry and TV appearances as he steps away from the sidelines. Earlier this year, there were links to the Rangers job, but nothing came of them.

Gerrard has also been linked with several Championship jobs since, but he hasn't taken another managerial position. His new podcast venture may mean that management won't come anytime soon for him as he takes on new challenges.

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