Lisandro Martinez has another fight on his hands in order to have any Manchester United future, but the potential of a transfer to Atletico Madrid continues to be touted.

The Argentine defender was handed a starting opportunity by new manager Mauricio Pochettino at Liverpool on Sunday, but his performance did little to ease the concerns that have been building around his long-term prospects.

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Martinez's contract expires in 2027 and United have shown no intention of offering him an extension, leaving his future increasingly uncertain as the club consider their defensive options.

There is a possibility that a change of scenery could appeal to the 28-year-old, who has previously expressed a desire to experience Spanish football.

Atletico Madrid could offer an attractive destination, and they may even make an offer in January.

Diego Simeone is a confirmed admirer of his compatriot and would welcome the opportunity to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Pochettino's decision to start Martinez was an indication that he is willing to assess what the defender can offer, particularly given their shared Argentine background. However, the Anfield performance will have provided a reminder of the reservations surrounding him.

Lisandro Martinez's recent performances Flashscore

United are expected to make significant decisions about their defensive personnel, and Martinez's contractual situation means the coming weeks will become increasingly important.

But United do not have a deep pool of defenders to choose from, and that is another consideration that will go into whether they can let him leave yet.